Think of us, Cathy

On November 10th, I was delighted to see that Congress passed the “Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act” — HR 3684 — which will help guarantee that our aging U.S. transportation infrastructure will finally receive much needed attention and repair. The article in the Spokesman-Review outlined all of the planned construction, from bridge deck repairs/rehabilitation to “expansion joint” repairs to “replace railings.” In addition, there is $65 billion aiming to ensure every American has broadband internet access, and $25 billion for airports.

Both of our Democratic Washington senators, and BOTH of our Republican Idaho senators voted for the bill.

Cathy McMorris Rodgers? Nope. Not interested.

Seems she is still mired in the Trump years, and has let Trump bully her (he has called for the persecution of any Republican legislator who voted for the bill) into overlooking the needs of her constituents back home.

Please, Cathy - think of us here in Spokane and stop heeding the deluded threats issuing from Mar-a-Lago. We need your help.

Dan Simonson

Spokane