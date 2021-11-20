I have had too many people ask me, “Do you truly know anyone who actually died from COVID?” as if it’s fake news. My answer, “Yes. Yes, I do.”

And then they ask, “Were there ‘underlying conditions’?” Have you been completely brainwashed? How does that matter when they had been living for years with those “underlying conditions” until this heinous bug attacked?

I also personally know people who are still in recovery after months back home. Some lost hair. Some can barely walk to the bathroom. Some are still on oxygen. Are we living in the movie, “Hunger Games”? “… real or not real?” It’s real, people.

The devastating scene comes to those who believe it’s not, refuse the vaccine and convince others to do the same. Sadly and too often they are forced to watch a loved one get sick or die – a husband or a child – a mother or father – a lifelong friend - and that can happen because the spouse or child wants to keep things calm at home and delay being immunized.

Do your best to keep it peaceful but You must take care of YOU. Don’t wait. If you understand the value of getting the shot, then GET THE SHOT. Be strong. Stay healthy. God bless.

Doug Kaer

Spokane Valley