We still need hydro power

While Sen. Murray and Gov. Inslee’s efforts to remove the lower Snake River dams is getting a lot of attention (“With open minds, Murray, Inslee detail process to consider breaching Snake River dams,” Oct. 22), no one seems to realize how costly this will be for our state and our community. Hydro power accounts for nearly 70% of our power base. Just this last summer, Spokane had rolling blackouts during a heatwave so dangerous it resulted in tragedy.

The intentions might be good, but we cannot count on wind and solar to be able to keep up with that level of demand. They might be able to one day, but not right now. Until then we need innovation, investment and increase competition to drive both of them.

Oregon is also a hydro-dependent state, and they are facing many of the same challenges we are, i.e., how do we meet goals on carbon and still maintain? Oregon just passed legislation to study introducing a competitive model through a regionally shared power pool (S589). It’s an interesting concept and it’s being looked at by other western states as well.

We need our elected leaders to be looking at innovation, investment and competition to create new and better energy sources. Removing one of the the most important sources of energy we currently have shouldn’t even be an option right now.

Heidi Fritzmeier

Springdale, Wash.