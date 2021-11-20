Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

When numbers don’t work …

If numbers and statistics were enough to convince the public to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, regardless of manufacturer, the death toll alone – 763,000 in the U.S., 5.11 million worldwide – would have people scrambling for vaccine slots. If not that, then the number of cases in ICU units – 849 people – and of people on ventilators – 106 people – as of Nov. 14, 2021, in Washington would surely spur some action.

The vaccine mandate is not the first time the public has been required to receive a vaccine. Children entering the educational system are required to receive no fewer than seven different vaccines (plus additional boosters) – hepatitis B, DTaP/Tdap, Hib, polio, PCV, MMR, and varicella.

All pets in Washington state are required to have a rabies vaccine. Other statewide requirements: all drivers are required to hold a valid state driver’s license. All traffic must obey all traffic signs. Purchasing alcohol requires verification via ID that you are 21 years of age.

Yes, there is a vaccine mandate. Why? Because numbers are not convincing the public that vaccination is useful or necessary. Because putting the safety of others first is second to individual rights – “my body, my choice.” Because the myths of microchipping, infertility, infection and “experimental means unsafe” are believed over actual data. Because one mandate will lead to another …

United we stand, divided we fall. Divided by hospital doors, leaving loved ones to die alone.

Get vaccinated. End the pandemic. Stand together.

Carolyn Sievers

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430