When numbers don’t work …

If numbers and statistics were enough to convince the public to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, regardless of manufacturer, the death toll alone – 763,000 in the U.S., 5.11 million worldwide – would have people scrambling for vaccine slots. If not that, then the number of cases in ICU units – 849 people – and of people on ventilators – 106 people – as of Nov. 14, 2021, in Washington would surely spur some action.

The vaccine mandate is not the first time the public has been required to receive a vaccine. Children entering the educational system are required to receive no fewer than seven different vaccines (plus additional boosters) – hepatitis B, DTaP/Tdap, Hib, polio, PCV, MMR, and varicella.

All pets in Washington state are required to have a rabies vaccine. Other statewide requirements: all drivers are required to hold a valid state driver’s license. All traffic must obey all traffic signs. Purchasing alcohol requires verification via ID that you are 21 years of age.

Yes, there is a vaccine mandate. Why? Because numbers are not convincing the public that vaccination is useful or necessary. Because putting the safety of others first is second to individual rights – “my body, my choice.” Because the myths of microchipping, infertility, infection and “experimental means unsafe” are believed over actual data. Because one mandate will lead to another …

United we stand, divided we fall. Divided by hospital doors, leaving loved ones to die alone.

Get vaccinated. End the pandemic. Stand together.

Carolyn Sievers

Spokane