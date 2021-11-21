EV vs gasoline-power

Prompted by Sue Lani Madsen’s less than insightful criticism of electric vehicles (“WIDE USE OF ELECTRIC VEHICLES? WE AREN’T THERE YET,” Nov. 11) and Andrew Biviano’s insightful letter to the editor regarding real-life positive info about EVs (“We’re ready for EVs,” Nov. 14), I offer additional insight.

I previously owned for 3+ years a Kia Niro hybrid SUV which averaged 48.6 mpg for all driving conditions, including multiple trips to/from Arizona. This compares to an estimated 27 mpg average for all U.S. passenger vehicles (gas, hybrid and EVs). I recently purchased a Hyundai Kona EV SUV and now have driven it about 1,430 miles, about 80% city driving. I charge it in my garage on 120 volts and occasionally on a 240 volt circuit.

For both cars, I maintain(ed) spreadsheets of expenses, including a means to compare the cost of energy — gasoline in the case of the hybrid Niro and electricity for the Kona EV. I can compare the 1,430 miles “fuel” cost (at $3.45-$3.50/gallon) of driving the Kia hybrid to the Kona EV electricity cost (Avista + taxes and fees = $0.10/kWh). I can also compare these to the cost of someone driving an average U.S. car.

The results of out-of-pocket cost comparison are: average U.S. passenger car gasoline = $185.37; Kia hybrid gasoline = $99.60; and Kona EV electricity = $29.23. Of course, I don’t wait in line to get gas. I don’t need oil changes/filters, air filters, routine gas engine maintenance, anti-freeze, etc. I just plug in the EV in my garage every 1-3 days. And … when needed, I am 0-60 mph in 6.2 seconds.

Thomas Mosher

Spokane