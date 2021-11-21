Impeding the church’s mission

Meeting (last) week to determine new guidelines for distribution of communion (Eucharist) among its members the U.S. Conference of Bishops is demonstrating yet again how it has become a hindrance to the renewal of faith in the Catholic Church in America rather than an asset.

The bishops debate who “shouldn’t” be allowed to participate in Eucharist rather than who should, debate meaningless non-issues such as whether gluten-free bread can be used as a medium for Eucharist (the decision was no, effectively barring many faithful Catholics from receiving the true Body of Christ), and support the exclusion of other legitimately baptized Christians from receiving Eucharist — in direct contradiction to the Church’s own Code of Canon Law and Catechism.

In this way the conference is demonstrating that they are as irrelevant (and dangerous) to the message of Christ as were the scribes and pharisees of Christ’s time. It’s a shame that the leaders of the church are so intent on protecting the perpetuation of the institution of the church itself that they are completely ignoring and even damaging its purpose: to bring God’s love and presence to all, regardless of color, creed, sexual orientation, religious affiliation, political views or any other consideration.

Many in the Catholic Church — priests, religious, lay members and, yes, even some bishops — do wonderful works. It’s a shame their efforts are so often overshadowed by the totally un-Christian attitudes and actions of their leaders, who impede the mission of the church rather than embracing it.

Steve Blewett

Emeritus professor of journalism, EWU