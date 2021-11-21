A vote against our bridges

Cathy McMorris Rodgers voted against the extremely popular and bipartisan 2021 Infrastructure bill that President Biden voted into law on Monday. The bill will invest in Washington state roads, bridges, waterways and broadband connectivity in areas all across the state.

I wonder how long it will take for Cathy McMorris Rodgers to try and claim credit for investments in the state’s 5th district as a result of the Infrastructure bill that she voted against.

Cathy, you can’t have it both ways.

Peter Sanburn

Spokane