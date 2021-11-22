Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

She has her reasons

A lot of talk on why our congresswoman, Cathy McMorris Rodgers, voted against the $1.2 trillion bill to fix our decaying infrastructure. Long overdue by decades.

I am for fixing the roads and etc. If this is the total amount for everything and all costs are included, I’m for it. However, as most of us are aware, taxpayers’ contracts have in them a “cost plus” clause. In other words, as an example, if five lbs of cement cost $5 when the contract is signed and the materials cost goes up to $5.50, is this included?

Or if wages through contracts — such as medical costs — goes up, is that included? There’s a lot that could cost billions more over 10 years.

It’s taken four decades to finish our much-needed infrastructure. Is the cost the same? I understand why CMR voted against it. Her continuous problem is not explaining in detail as to why she votes the way she does; it is her job to.

Marilyn E. Calkins

Spokane

 

