Infrastructure here should mean light rail

Watch Republicans who voted against the infrastructure bill, such as our local House representatives, crow about the money they’ll now be getting. It’s the GOP usual. However, there’s one thing neither party in this area is discussing: light rail.

Spokane County has a right-of-way for light rail, and it should work with the state and municipalities to get it going. In fact, it should work with the folks in Kootenai County to build an interstate rail. From the airport to CDA, we should be connected by light rail. This area is going to grow, and we need to control the growth of traffic and other problems. That means a united plan for the Inland Northwest to minimize problems and organize that growth, and light rail should be a part of that.

Sadly, given that NIMBY and short sightedness are core to much of the mindset in humanity, in general, and the Inland Northwest, in particular, this won’t be easy. However, we must change that.

David Teich

Spokane Valley