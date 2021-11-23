Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Infrastructure here should mean light rail

Watch Republicans who voted against the infrastructure bill, such as our local House representatives, crow about the money they’ll now be getting. It’s the GOP usual. However, there’s one thing neither party in this area is discussing: light rail.

Spokane County has a right-of-way for light rail, and it should work with the state and municipalities to get it going. In fact, it should work with the folks in Kootenai County to build an interstate rail. From the airport to CDA, we should be connected by light rail. This area is going to grow, and we need to control the growth of traffic and other problems. That means a united plan for the Inland Northwest to minimize problems and organize that growth, and light rail should be a part of that.

Sadly, given that NIMBY and short sightedness are core to much of the mindset in humanity, in general, and the Inland Northwest, in particular, this won’t be easy. However, we must change that.

David Teich

Spokane Valley

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430