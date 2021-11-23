Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Rodgers does not care for Eastern Washington

Cathy McMorris Rodgers has shown us over and over that she does not care for her constituents in Eastern Washington. She appears to totally support millionaires and billionaires; she doesn’t care if they pay their fair share of taxes or not.

Her votes on the Infrastructure Bill made it very clear that she doesn’t care if we have safe bridges, roads, or water.

Her votes on the BBB makes it clear that she doesn’t care about Climate change, working parents, free pre-school, or anything else in the BBB. She voted against all of the articles.

Why does Eastern Washington continue to vote for her - again and again?

Sue Luppert

Spokane

 

