Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

A lion with a heart of gold

I was saddened to read about the passing of Bill Morlin, who was one of the most important journalists we’ve had in the Pacific Northwest (“Renowned Spokesman-Review reporter Bill Morlin dies at 75,” Nov. 22).

Before I became the co-owner and publisher of a weekly newspaper in Sandpoint, I grew up reading Bill’s coverage in the Spokesman-Review of Richard Butler and the Aryan Nations, the extensive work he did on the Ruby Ridge standoff and many other topics that have affected our region over the years.

Bill reached out to me in 2018 after my newspaper was subjected to hateful, threatening robocalls and lent his support. It was like hearing from a childhood hero. Whenever our paths crossed over the years after that, he was always supportive and kind to me, which is something I’ll always remember fondly.

Journalism is a tough business. It can chew you up and spit you out, and it can also feel lonely holding the line, as Bill did for many years. I’m so thankful for his work and his passion to tell the story. He was truly a lion in the world of journalism, but he had a heart of gold, too. He’ll be missed.

Ben Olson

Publisher, Sandpoint Reader

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430