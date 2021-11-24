A lion with a heart of gold

I was saddened to read about the passing of Bill Morlin, who was one of the most important journalists we’ve had in the Pacific Northwest (“Renowned Spokesman-Review reporter Bill Morlin dies at 75,” Nov. 22).

Before I became the co-owner and publisher of a weekly newspaper in Sandpoint, I grew up reading Bill’s coverage in the Spokesman-Review of Richard Butler and the Aryan Nations, the extensive work he did on the Ruby Ridge standoff and many other topics that have affected our region over the years.

Bill reached out to me in 2018 after my newspaper was subjected to hateful, threatening robocalls and lent his support. It was like hearing from a childhood hero. Whenever our paths crossed over the years after that, he was always supportive and kind to me, which is something I’ll always remember fondly.

Journalism is a tough business. It can chew you up and spit you out, and it can also feel lonely holding the line, as Bill did for many years. I’m so thankful for his work and his passion to tell the story. He was truly a lion in the world of journalism, but he had a heart of gold, too. He’ll be missed.

Ben Olson

Publisher, Sandpoint Reader