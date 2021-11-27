Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Congrats to Pratt!

As a West Point graduate (Class of 1971), I just want to say how much I enjoyed the article on Holland Pratt, and I want to applaud you for putting the article on the front page of Tuesday’s Spokesman (“Liberty Lake woman adds Rhodes Scholar to her resume”).

Ms. Pratt is clearly an amazing young woman who is destined for greatness. To be named First Captain of the Corps of Cadets, out of about 1,000 classmates, who were all the best and the brightest in America to begin with, is an incredible accomplishment. But then to also be named a Rhodes Scholar, when there are only thirty-two selected in the entire country, is unbelievable.

America is very blessed to have young people like Cadet Pratt coming up. I hope I live long enough to see what she does with her impressive talents, because I am certain it will be outstanding.

I am extremely proud to welcome Ms. Pratt into the Long Gray Line.

Go Army! Beat Navy!

Randy Fewel

Spokane

 

