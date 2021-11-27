Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

EVs are expensive

When my two vehicles were sideswiped in front of my house New Year’s 2020 by a backing-up driver at 1 a.m., only leaving behind tail light fragments, I took both vehicles to a Monroe Street body shop.

There they had a Tesla collision repair with a $150,000 repair bill because the nearest Tesla dealership was in bucks-up Bellevue. Clearly EV’s are not affordable. Frankly, no new car is to everyday Spokanites. Many Spokane vehicles go up in value 10 or 20% every time the fuel tank is filled. Some EVs are not even close to affordable for most of Spokane yet.

And yes, once I reassembled the tail light fragments to identify the make and model with expert help, it was easy to find the 25-year-old minivan missing a tail light a few blocks away. (SPD was amazed too.) Just driving at all is out of reach for too many. EV? Dream on.

Mike Reno

Spokane

 

