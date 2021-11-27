Kneeling is disrespectful

Since we have accepted our flag as our national symbol, when it is displayed, we stand and place our hands over our hearts with hats removed.

It sickens me that Lady Zags, as well as all athletes, disrespect our flag (and national anthem) to kneel. Understandably, they have not had to fight for the right to fly our flag. If they want to protest, do like most Americans and stand on a corner with a sign. Do NOT dishonor our flag!

Just as the players believe they have the right to kneel, so do the fans have the same right to yell at them from the stands.

As a season pass holder, I am thinking of returning my tickets.

Louise Fouquette

Otis Orchards, Wash.