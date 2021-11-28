Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Dems’ alternate reality

Marvel studios has a mini series called “What If.” It’s an imaginative series that looks at alternate visions of its characters.

Democrats and those in the “free press” seem to have their own version, especially where Kyle Rittenhouse is concerned. With zero evidence they’ve branded him a white supremacist, or an outright racist, even thought none of their claims have merit.

Even after the acquittal they continue to spew their false narrative and distortions. It seems that the media won’t be happy unless they can start a race war within this country. I pray that we, as citizens of this great country, can live happy without the media stirring the pot.

Brad DeLorme

Spokane

 

