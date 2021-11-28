Look within, bishops

I couldn’t agree more with Steve Blewett in his letter of November 21st (“Impeding the mission”) regarding the distribution of the Holy Eucharist.

Jesus, at the Last Supper, said, “Take this and eat of it, for this is My Body given up for you …” He didn’t specify that only certain individuals without sin should receive his body; in fact, he said to his Apostles, “Look not on our sins but on the faith of your Church.” The president attends Mass regularly, which indicates to me that his Catholic faith is strong and abiding.

It’s really shameful and sad that certain bishops have chosen to weaponize the Holy Eucharist in a way that I would imagine saddens Jesus. I would also ask these same bishops to look in the mirror and ask yourself, is this what Jesus asks from you?

Joe Speranzi

Spokane