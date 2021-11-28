Put a moratorium on building in the Latah Valley

I have lived on Hangman Valley Road since moving to Spokane 21 years ago. During this time, I’ve experienced Hatch Road in both directions grow increasingly busy. An easy trip downtown that used to take 15 minutes can now take up to a half hour, primarily due to the wait at the Hatch Road/Highway 195 intersection. With increased traffic on I-90, what was an easy merge from 195 can now feel like I’m taking my life in my hands.

When does the city plan to improve the infrastructure to our increasingly populated area? During the 21 years I’ve lived here, the Hatch Road/195 intersection has been closed twice, but only for repair, not to address increasing traffic.

Without local schools and medical facilities, everyone in this area must take Hatch Road and 195 to reach those services. Yet, with a current plan that has only stopgap solutions, the city intends to open the area to increased development. This is despite the request of WS-DOT to pause development until infrastructure is improved.

Please, City Council, consider the people who moved to Spokane for its ease of living, wildlife and outdoor opportunities. There is room for more building and an increased population, but only if the infrastructure is built to address it. Please put a moratorium on further development until you can.

Faith Hayflich

Spokane