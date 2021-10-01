The unvaccinated COVID pandemic has revealed the true hypocrisy of the Republican Party.

If you (the GOP) believe that going unvaccinated and resisting vaccine mandates is because of personal freedom, then you should also believe that abortion should be legal, as well as prostitution (both of these allow women to be in charge of their bodies, or personal freedom to do as they wish with their bodies).

If you believe that a woman has no right to harm an unborn fetus, then you must also believe that people should be vaccinated to prevent them from harming (infecting) the rest of the population. To do otherwise is sheer hypocrisy and imitating Mitch McConnell by talking out of both sides of your mouth.

Bob Ely

Rathdrum