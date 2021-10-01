Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Words you can count on!

Since James “JJ” Johnson’s appointment to the Spokane Valley Planning Commission and Spokane County Human Rights Task Force, we have had the opportunity to observe and evaluate his perspectives, agendas and priorities, as well as those of his opponent, going into the upcoming general election. JJ’s transparency, honesty, his understanding of issues affecting Spokane Valley and most importantly, his willingness to listen is definitely a refreshing change of pace.

JJ clearly has delved into our community’s problems and needs and shown his willingness to examine the issues and listen closely to the public’s questions and concerns (“Higgins seeking 3rd term on Valley council,” Sept. 19). This clearly sets him apart from his opponent. JJ hit the nail on the head by acknowledging his opponent’s lack of leadership, attempts to stifle public comments during City Council meetings and absence of support for acquisition of needed park land. This is not how our city government should work!

As evidenced by his leadership on the SVPC and SCHRTF, I can assure our community that “JJ” will work tirelessly with everyone to Build Spokane Valley Together. Younger blood and a clear vision of the future are sorely needed on the council.

I submit this letter to express my support for the James “JJ” Johnson campaign and my intention to vote for him in the upcoming election. And I will spread the word to others of the value of JJ’s policies and abilities. Please join with me – Elect JJ Johnson. “A Commitment to our Community … A Commitment to Your Voice!” VOTE JJ.

Mike DeVleming

Spokane

 

