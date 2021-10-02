Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Beyond Roe v. Wade

A bill was passed on Friday, September 24th, by the Democratic majority in the (U.S.) House of Representatives which would nullify all state laws regulating or restricting abortions right up to the moment of birth.

This bill goes far beyond Roe v. Wade in that it would codify abortion on demand into federal law. (Supreme Court Justice) Harry Blackmun held in 1973 that, after medical consultation, a woman could obtain an abortion freely in the first trimester, in an authorized clinic in the second, and allowed that the state could forbid abortions in the third.

Apparently, if Planned Parenthood has its way, it won’t take a doctor to consult with about an abortion, or to kill a woman’s baby up to the moment of birth, much less to refuse to perform an abortion. Thank God they banned partial-birth abortion in 2007.

Last I read, they wanted a woman to be able to go to a midwife for her “health care.” Who’s next to perform abortions and where will they perform them? What if things go wrong and midwives don’t have admitting privileges at a hospital anywhere nearby? Gee. And I thought Planned Parenthood called itself a health care center concerned about women.

Judith Maibie

Spokane

 

