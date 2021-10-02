Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Bret has my vote

As a mother of two small children living in Spokane Valley, I am in full support of and confidently recommending write-in candidate Bret Howell for Position 2 of the Central Valley School District Board.

Bret, a native of Spokane, sees the big picture, and has experienced first-hand how the past COVID years have negatively impacted our children within our local public schools. He has continually focused on family rights, of which I have not seen or read about from the incumbents other than a couple non-current candidates. Bret is a strong advocate for parents having the right to choose what is best for their own children, and their decisions made based on doctor-patient privilege.

Not only has Bret been vocal in school board meetings and in letters to the editor, but he has also acted as CEO of his own company for 20 years. Bret’s natural skills in leadership will bode well in areas of budgeting school dollars, handling ambiguity, and gathering resources needed for our children.

The CVSD board lacks an outsider’s perspective, but Bret Howell can effectively fill that gap. A vote for Bret is a vote for families, and Bret has my vote. Please write in Bret Howell this election season for Position 2 of the CVSD board!

Hailey Eames

Spokane Valley

 

