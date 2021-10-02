Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

CMR doesn’t protect women

Cathy McMorris Rodgers has never condemned, much less acknowledged, the dangerously inappropriate statement by minority leader Kevin McCarthy, about hitting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with a gavel. It is never acceptable to talk about violence against women, and especially not by someone in a leadership position, who should be held to very high standards.

Cathy McMorris Rodgers has twice voted against re-authorization of the Violence Against Women Act, in 2019 and 2021, and unsuccessfully attempted to drastically weaken it in 2012.

On June 6, 2021, Keli Mornay and her 7-month-old son Brixx Nola were murdered by the baby’s father, while her 10- and 14-year-old sons were also in her home. Keli and Brixx were buried together, with baby Brixx in his mother’s arms.

On September 24, Cathy McMorris Rodgers again voted against women, by voting NO on HR 3755, the Women’s Health Protection Act of 2021.

Cathy McMorris Rodgers does not protect women; she does not protect children. She does not represent me.

Lisa Wolfe

Kettle Falls

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430