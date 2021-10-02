CMR doesn’t protect women

Cathy McMorris Rodgers has never condemned, much less acknowledged, the dangerously inappropriate statement by minority leader Kevin McCarthy, about hitting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with a gavel. It is never acceptable to talk about violence against women, and especially not by someone in a leadership position, who should be held to very high standards.

Cathy McMorris Rodgers has twice voted against re-authorization of the Violence Against Women Act, in 2019 and 2021, and unsuccessfully attempted to drastically weaken it in 2012.

On June 6, 2021, Keli Mornay and her 7-month-old son Brixx Nola were murdered by the baby’s father, while her 10- and 14-year-old sons were also in her home. Keli and Brixx were buried together, with baby Brixx in his mother’s arms.

On September 24, Cathy McMorris Rodgers again voted against women, by voting NO on HR 3755, the Women’s Health Protection Act of 2021.

Cathy McMorris Rodgers does not protect women; she does not protect children. She does not represent me.

Lisa Wolfe

Kettle Falls