Opinion >  Letters

End the lies

On September 24, 2021, the long-awaited draft report concerning the hand re-count of the 2020 presidential vote tally for Maricopa County was concluded. This was conducted concerning the votes of Maricopa County located in Arizona. Maricopa County is the most populous county in Arizona. This report, “Maricopa County Forensic Audit,” was conducted over 5 months, costing millions and was funded by private donations.

Former President Trump insisted that massive voter fraud occurred that lead to his defeat. Trump insisted this even though the Arizona Republican-controlled voter agency certified that presidential candidate Biden had won the Arizona presidential vote count.

This special voter audit has concluded that no massive voter fraud occurred and that Mr. Biden has won the Arizona vote re-count.

No massive voter fraud has occurred in the 2020 presidential election. President Biden is our president even though Trump keeps insisting in his bald face lies of non-existence voter fraud.

It is time for the bald-face lies of voter fraud and lunatic right-wing conspiracies to end.

Mark Johnson

Nine Mile Falls

 

