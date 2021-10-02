Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

An option to getting fired

It is incorrect to claim that anyone is facing the loss of their job if they refuse to get vaccinated. Maintaining a safe workplace is a primary concern of employers, especially during times of a pandemic. If folks do not want to get vaccinated against this highly-contagious virus that has killed more than 675,000 Americans in less than two years, there is another option: weekly COVID testing.

Nobody has the right to threaten the health and life of others by purposefully bringing this virus into the workplace. As long as an employee tests negative, nothing changes. We’re all good. If the test results are positive, however, certain public health measures kick in like quarantine and contact tracing.

We are all going through the same temporary restrictions in order to stop the spread of disease. We all want to get back to normal. This is not a liberal conspiracy cooked up by left-wing enemies to take away good people’s rights and freedoms. 4,000 anti-vaxers and anti-maskers spewing COVID disinformation and propaganda in the public space doesn’t make it so.

Darlene Brice

Spokane

 

