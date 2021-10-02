Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Retain Dan Hansen

I am a proud West Valley High School graduate — class of 1988 — and love West Valley schools and am committed to seeing them prosper and flourish under great leadership. That is why I support Dan Hansen for WVSD Board Position 1!

I worked with him for nine years and witnessed his commitment to the community:

He is also a member of the Millwood Planning Commission

Helped establish the Millwood Farmers Market and served as an early volunteer

A vibrant and entertaining West Valley High School band volunteer

And, has been a school board member for almost 7 years.

He is a tried and true, born and raised Washingtonian. When we worked together, there was almost never a conversation where he failed to mention Millwood and West Valley. He is equally passionate about advocating for public education.

Dan has had extensive leadership training, both as a graduate of Leadership Spokane, and also as an employee of a local organization that emphasizes everyday leadership, community service and servant leadership.

Above all, Dan is a great listener to all sides of an issue, and deliberative before weighing in! Retain Dan Hansen.

Barb Richey

WVSD alumna 88’

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430