Why I withdrew

A letter to the citizens of Dalton Gardens. Below in quotes is what I listed on my withdrawal form as to the reasons for not seeking re-election as Dalton Gardens Council Member.

I quote “I have served as Dalton Gardens Council Member since January of 2020 and my interaction with Mayor Dan Edwards has become intolerable. Through his bullying and constant manipulation he has revealed to me I cannot believe him, nor can I trust him, and I have no respect for him as a person. Since the Mayor displays his unwillingness to work with me I will therefore not seek re-election under his administration.”

This is my reason, I do not speak for anyone but myself. I am a moderate conservative, therefore I believe the extreme right and left are tearing this country and local governments apart. There is no common ground anymore — my opinion only.

I notice that the KCRCC (Kootenai County Republican Central Committee) has endorsed Tyler Drechsel for Dalton Gardens Council position. It is interesting to me that in 2019 the citizens voted Tyler Drechsel and Scott Jordan out of office, and now they are wanting back in on the council.

I plead to the silent majority of Dalton Gardens citizens to vote, and make your vote go toward those who are dedicated to keeping our small community for us and not to those who have already earned your lack of confidence.

Ray Craft

Dalton Gardens Council Member