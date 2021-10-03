Antush serves us well

The citizens of the City of Spokane have a choice to make in the upcoming election for judge of the Spokane Municipal Court. I highly recommend the voters retain Judge Matt Antush.

I have worked with Judge Antush and found him to be knowledgeable, hard-working, compassionate and very involved in innovative approaches to assure that those who appear before him are both held accountable and provided the resources to help them not reoffend.

But it is his experience that truly defines the differences between the candidates in this race. Judge Antush has handled, as a lawyer and a judge, thousands of cases in Spokane Municipal Court over the last 20-plus years. He has never sought to be a judge in any other jurisdiction. His opponent has very limited experience in this court, and has sought several other judicial appointments.

Having a judge who is dedicated to being a part of this court, to work with the people of this city, is certainly beneficial to all who appear before him.

The bench should reflect the community it serves. Diversity includes not only race and ethnicity but also gender and life experience.

Spokane is well-served by Judge Matt Antush, and he should be retained.

Ellen K. Clark

Superior Court Judge, retired