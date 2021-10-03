Chalich for CVSD board

I am a Spokane Valley small business owner. Four generations of my family support Stan Chalich! We need to keep the schools open and funded!

If we do not follow Washington state mandates, our school will lose over 80% of their funding! We cannot let that happen. Pam Orebough and Rob Linebarger want to throw our schools (and kids) under the bus! Don’t let that happen.

Please support our community and our children. Write in Stan Chalich for CVSD School Board Position 5!

Cindy Hallett

Spokane Valley