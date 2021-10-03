Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Overvalued houses

It seems to me, based on my neighbor’s response to the housing crisis in Spokane, that their true colors are showing. This is not a $400,000. neighborhood. And yet, thanks to television programs about “flipping” houses, some people seem to think it is. All I can say, is “Let the buyer beware.”

Just because they can make a sow’s ear look like a silk purse does not mean that these renovated houses are like new houses. They are Renovated Houses. They still have old electrical wiring, old plumbing, old furnaces and other problems related to their age and past maintenance.

These houses are being priced like new homes because of supply and demand. Out-of-town buyers are being fooled by cosmetic treatments and skilled photographers who work for the real estate companies. For the most part, these houses are being overvalued by at least $50,000. “Let the buyer beware.”

Norene Zehm

Spokane Valley

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430