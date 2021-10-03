Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Thank you, SPS

As a parent of two children under 12, with one newly enrolled in Spokane Public Schools, I was disheartened to read Garrett Cabeza’s Sept. 24 article (“Shoes, notes protest vaccine mandate”) about teachers protesting the vaccine mandate as its deadline of Oct. 18 approaches.

Learning that the educators of our children will prioritize their fear and unsupported opinions that run counter to the consensus of medical experts while also proclaiming to love the children placed in their care is a disconnect impossible to bridge. Love involves care — and that care can manifest through protection and through prioritizing another’s needs, particularly with a pandemic that threatens the children’s actual lives and well-being during a time they cannot yet be vaccinated.

Also troubling, the one-sided nature of this article suggests the Spokesman either does not understand the stakes — the safety of children — or does not care enough to mention them.

I hope all parents in SPS will join me sending a note to the district to thank them for the vaccine and mask requirements that protect our children, their teachers, and the staff at the schools. Let’s make sure that our voices resound louder to assure district leaders that they have made the best decisions possible to keep our kids in the classroom learning together.

Karen Petruska

Spokane

 

