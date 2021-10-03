We keep seeing demonstrations and letters about people who feel their rights are being violated if we require them to get vaccinated or to wear a mask. They don’t want to comply with public health measures.

What do they want? Do they want to pay extra taxes to cover the medical costs that their decisions incur? Do they want to be turned away from hospitals when they are sick so that people who did get vaccinated can get the care that they need? Do they want the whole country to ignore those who are ill and to go back to a “normal” that has already cost hundreds of thousands of lives?

What is their solution to the problem? Will they allow us to sue them when they bring the sickness and death to our families? When they cause our economy to tank? What do they want?

Sara Preisig

Cheney