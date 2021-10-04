Got gerrymandering?

How clueless can the county commissioner redistricting proposals be?

Packing and secluding enough left urban voters or rural conservative voters together to assure an area agenda indefinitely! What are we… South Carolina?!

This commission had a chance to unify the county by slicing up the districts like five triangular pieces of pie from Mission at Division outward and blew it. Isn’t that more or less what the three districts are now?!

Reject all of the district-packing and voter-picking proposed maps. YES it’s a right-of-center CMR supporting county. 59/41 in 2020. Boo hoo! Absolutely pathetic.

Mike Reno

Spokane