The best team for CVSD

When my daughter was pregnant with twins, she went into pre-term labor and had to be life flighted from one hospital to another. What I witnessed of the LFN team truly impressed me.

Pam Orebaugh was a Pediatric LFN nurse. She will bring all these qualities to the CVSD Board.

LFN technicians are highly trained professionals, non-stop energy, reassuring and comforting, multi-tasking, quick thinking. Every shift was one, if not more, life-threatening situations.

Not 47 years of similar ( if not same old) lesson plans.

She is now educating nurses. In an ever changing germ world, and constantly changing hospital policies- her class curriculum has to evolve with those changes. These past 18-24 months have proved “flexibility” and “ability to adapt” are qualities we need because of new information that comes out daily. Pam has proven that in her careers.

VOTE PAM OREBAUGH!

Bret Howell has always wanted to be a Dad, and is fostering/adopting two special needs boys. Bret has loved these boys through some very rough times, and has proven to them he is there for the long-haul. They watch him fight for their extra needs with teachers, school, superintendent either giving the bare minimum in accommodations and/or causing more obstacles in their education. They are discriminated for their medical condition.

I know he will fight for children of all needs. He has perseverance and tenacity.

WRITE IN BRET HOWELL

The other “options” will continue to do everything Biden and Inslee say.

