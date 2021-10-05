Proud to back Dan

As the recently retired superintendent of the West Valley School District, it is an honor for me to write this letter of support for Dan Hansen, an excellent WV School Board member who is up for reelection. I spent 31 years of my career in WV and the success of its students and the community continue to be critically important to me. Dan has served on the WV Board for seven years, was a WVHS Band Volunteer prior to that, and was a very involved parent as his two children attended WV schools.

Being a Board Member is a very rewarding act of public service, it can also be a very challenging endeavor; it has never been more challenging than during the current pandemic. I am very proud of how Dan and his fellow WV Board members have navigated through the pandemic, always keeping the health, safety, and welfare of their students and staff in mind as they provide their students with a world class education.

Dan also serves on the State School Directors Legislative Committee, one of two members from the 29 counties in northeastern Washington. Through this work Dan and the committee advocate in Olympia for the state’s 1.1 million students.

Dan is an outstanding WV Board Member whose work and dedication positively affect and benefit each and every WV student. During these challenging times West Valley needs strong experienced Board Members like Dan Hansen. A vote for Dan Hansen is a vote for WV students.

Gene Sementi

Liberty Lake