‘Choice’ affects others

I am so confused.

It seems the very same people insisting that everything is up and running as normal are the ones refusing to get vaccinated or wear a mask in public. Their “choice” to not cooperate is creating a bigger problem growing every single day now.

My husband is in desperate need on an operation and cannot even get on the schedule because all the staff is devoted to the growing number of COVID patients.

I too have been waiting for two months for a medical procedure. It is not considered critical, so I may not get my turn for who knows how long.

Consider this: if you “choose” not to get vaccinated or wear a mask, your next choice may be “Coffin or cremation.” It may not be for you, but maybe your spouse or child or grandchild or mother or father, grandparent of the nurse that lives next door, the firefighter that saved your life, the doctor that delivered your babies, or a neighbor that shovels your sidewalk or a teacher or gal that serves you coffee.

The vaccine is not a political issue. It is a survival issue.

We are all Americans. Let’s set a good example.

Please. Get the shot. And mask up … after all, it’s almost Halloween!

Renee L. Salib

Colbert