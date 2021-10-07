Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Government works for us

Chris Cargill of the Washington Policy Center opened his October 1st guest opinion (“Poor state policies compound our problems”) with his opinion that Reagan’s statement, that government is not the solution but the problem, has stood the test of time.

Reagan was wrong. Government policies and government agencies have provided a multitude of solutions. We are an innovative and prosperous nation because government policies enabled businesses and individuals to prosper from innovation and hard work. Government policies have made our air and water cleaner, our transportation systems larger and faster, and our public schools and universities stronger.

Yes, there are many policies that need to be improved or even thrown out, and Mr. Cargill identifies a few examples that deserve scrutiny. By opening his guest opinion with a statement that government is the problem, Mr. Cargill and the Washington Policy Center are promoting the view that all government policies and agencies are a problem. This view has become more widespread since Reagan and has given license to those who would throw out even our most important policies that protect fair elections and the peaceful transfer of power.

I hope the Cowles family and the Spokesman-Review use their influence with the Washington Policy Center to ensure that the organization is a constructive policy player and not an anti-government crusader.

Patrick Keegan

Spokane

 

