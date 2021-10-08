Big events not helpful

In regard to the pandemic we are doing the same idiotic things. expecting different results.

We will live with the pandemic and people will die as long as events will permit, such as Kiss and Wonderland at the Gorge, the Doobie Brothers, Halloween Theme Parks, Spokane-sponsored Fall Fest, Custer’s Antique Sale, Spokane String Quartet, and on and on.

All the events that brings crowds together is just nuts as well as the questionable thinking of those who attend. Common sense cannot override the pursuit of the almighty dollar.

Ann Carlin

Spokane