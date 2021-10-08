Clark an honorable person

I have known Keith Clark for 10 years or so both professionally and personally. He helped my family with advice that proved very valuable for a successful high school graduation.

I hold him and his commitment to our children and grandchildren in high regard. This COVID crisis is a very tough issue to deal with … he most certainly is NOT guilty of malfeasance, misfeasance or violations of his oath of office.

We need more Keith Clarks, not less, I hope folks like him will not decide serving honorably is not worth it!!

Rick Rawlings

Spokane Valley