Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Clark an honorable person

I have known Keith Clark for 10 years or so both professionally and personally. He helped my family with advice that proved very valuable for a successful high school graduation.

I hold him and his commitment to our children and grandchildren in high regard. This COVID crisis is a very tough issue to deal with … he most certainly is NOT guilty of malfeasance, misfeasance or violations of his oath of office.

We need more Keith Clarks, not less, I hope folks like him will not decide serving honorably is not worth it!!

Rick Rawlings

Spokane Valley

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430