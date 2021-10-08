Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Think before you yell

Do me a favor. The next time you go to a restaurant and find that they ask you for a mask or vaccine proof, stop for a second before you start yelling. Picture that young kid in front of you making $13 an hour as perhaps your son or daughter. Would you feel comfortable with someone taking out their anger on your child? You have choices. You can either accept what they’re asking, or just leave and go to a place that you prefer. Good behavior isn’t only for those you like.

And then there are school boards or city councils. Do you really think that they do their job just to antagonize you? Anyone I ever knew who took those positions did it out of duty to their community, and were only trying to do what they felt was best for children or citizens.

Once again, you have a choice. If you want to speak, follow the rules and politely say exactly what you feel. If they choose to go in another direction, it’s not to spite you. It’s how the democratic system works. Then vote the next election for who ever would represent you best. Maybe things will change.

Bruce Embrey

Spokane

 

