Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Financially illiterate

What action would you take as a corporate board member if research showed that 93% of the company’s products were deficient? As a parent, what would you do if the same statistic applies to graduates of Washington state high schools?

The 2015 Massachusetts Financial Literacy Task Force Report (page 12) said that “research shows that as little as 6.9% of high school students can be considered financially literate.” That translates into 93% of high school graduates not being fully prepared for the real world that they will enter.

Greg Gottesman (UW) talked about a university graduate in his 2013 TEDx Seattle presentation on student loan debt. She had $120,000 in student loan debt, is working two jobs, and moved back to her parents’ home. She owes almost $1,000 a month for twenty-five years and cannot get out of it.

The Next Gen Personal Finance organization has an outstanding video on YouTube that you need to watch - “The Most Important Class You Never Had.”

If the Washington State School Board is unwilling to require a class in personal finance for all high school students in order to graduate, what is a parent to do? Look at the curriculum materials from Practical Money Skills and Next Gen Personal Finance in order to develop a financial literacy program for your child. You should also call your members of the Washington State Legislature and ask them to address the lack of required financial literacy education for all students.

Mike McCarty

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430