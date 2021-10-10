Green the superior candidate

I would like to call your attention to the race for the Mead School Board between Carmen Green, www.greenformead.com and BrieAnne Gray, www.brieannegray4mead. Please go to their websites and compare side-by-side their qualifications, experience, and knowledge of the issues.

When you do, you will find that Carmen Green is by far the better candidate. She has lived in the Mead School District for over 30 years … BrieAnne Gray only a handful. Carmen Green has volunteered at the highest levels in her church, community — and importantly, in the Mead School District, where she volunteered as a classroom helper and chaperone. She served on elementary and middle school Learning Improvement Teams, Mead High School Athletic Booster Club, committees for Facilities Planning, Safety and Security, Levy and Bond elections, Mead Education Foundation, and Mead School Board of Directors. BrieAnne Gray has not served in any capacity, either at the building or district levels.

Also note the wide range of people who endorse Carmen Green … district administrators, school principals, educators, fellow board members, graduates, parents, grandparents, and residents. BrieAnne Gray is endorsed by a political party machine and their elected officials, making what should be a nonpartisan race into a very political one.

When you compare where each candidate stands on the issues facing public schools today, Carmen Green provides a clear, concise position for each. BrieAnne Gray on the other hand gives nothing but divisive political rhetoric and character assassination of her opponent.

Please join me in re-electing the SUPERIOR candidate, CARMEN GREEN!

Gayle Corativo

Spokane