As a former city councilwoman and longtime resident of Northeast Spokane, I am excited to endorse Naghmana Sherazi for Spokane City Council in District 1.

This is a time of great opportunities and great challenges for our city. Many Spokane residents are struggling to overcome the impacts of the pandemic. Housing accessibility and affordability is a growing problem. We need someone who can work with other City Council members to make changes and target investments so working families will not just survive, but thrive.

Naghmana has the skills, the smarts, and an inclusive vision that Spokane needs to grow and prosper. She is a collaborator and one of the hardest-working women I know. I have full confidence in Naghmana’s ability to work with diverse interests to remove barriers and create opportunities for all Spokane families to have equitable access to jobs, education, and housing. I am proud to support her and encourage my former constituents and neighbors to support her, too.

Naghmana has my vote!

Amber Waldref

Spokane