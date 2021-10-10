Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Naghmana has my vote

As a former city councilwoman and longtime resident of Northeast Spokane, I am excited to endorse Naghmana Sherazi for Spokane City Council in District 1.

This is a time of great opportunities and great challenges for our city. Many Spokane residents are struggling to overcome the impacts of the pandemic. Housing accessibility and affordability is a growing problem. We need someone who can work with other City Council members to make changes and target investments so working families will not just survive, but thrive.

Naghmana has the skills, the smarts, and an inclusive vision that Spokane needs to grow and prosper. She is a collaborator and one of the hardest-working women I know. I have full confidence in Naghmana’s ability to work with diverse interests to remove barriers and create opportunities for all Spokane families to have equitable access to jobs, education, and housing. I am proud to support her and encourage my former constituents and neighbors to support her, too.

Naghmana has my vote!

Amber Waldref

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430