The power of vaccinations

Sad to see the bursting hospitals resulting from COVID-19 and its delta variant. The numbers clearly show the power of the vaccine to cut cases and deaths.

The same is true around the globe, where more than a billion people still have no access to vaccinations. Hence the developing variants, like delta, find their way to our shores. Recently, the Global COVID-19 Summit targeted 70% of the world’s population by 2022, with at least 40% having one dose by the end of this year. Reaching these goals will help end the deaths and stop new variants from developing.

Let’s call on President Biden (202-456-1111) to make sure this global access becomes a reality by doing whatever it takes to make sure vaccine availability is universal. Otherwise, new variants will continue to threaten us locally.

Willie Dickerson

Snohomish