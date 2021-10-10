Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

The power of vaccinations

Sad to see the bursting hospitals resulting from COVID-19 and its delta variant. The numbers clearly show the power of the vaccine to cut cases and deaths.

The same is true around the globe, where more than a billion people still have no access to vaccinations. Hence the developing variants, like delta, find their way to our shores. Recently, the Global COVID-19 Summit targeted 70% of the world’s population by 2022, with at least 40% having one dose by the end of this year. Reaching these goals will help end the deaths and stop new variants from developing.

Let’s call on President Biden (202-456-1111) to make sure this global access becomes a reality by doing whatever it takes to make sure vaccine availability is universal. Otherwise, new variants will continue to threaten us locally.

Willie Dickerson

Snohomish

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430