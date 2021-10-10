Pro-parent candidates

This year’s election for our Central Valley school district board members is crucial! Do you want to have a say in your child’s education, or do you want board members who will ignore you, walk out on you, and tell you the state knows best and should be in charge of making decisions for your child?

If you want pro-parent choice and pro-local school control school board members, you need to vote for Pam Orebaugh for position 5 and write in Bret Howell for position 2. I have had the honor to meet both of these individuals, and I am confident that they will support our children by choosing to see that they receive a high-quality basic education without political agendas (left or right) being forced into the curriculum.

Both Pam and Bret are loving parents who support other parents, teachers and the Constitution. They do not incite violence, break laws or make empty promises. Supporting your parental rights does not mean they want the schools to lose their funding; in fact, Pam has a brilliant strategy.

I am voting for Pam Orebaugh, position 5, and writing in Bret Howell, position 2, so that we have a school board that will be transparent and always remember that they work for us. Pam has experience in pediatric nursing and as a nurse educator - we need her expertise on our school board!

Amy Mulhern

Spokane Valley