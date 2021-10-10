Re-elect Dan Hansen

I’d like to echo others’ statements in support of Dan Hansen for re-election to the West Valley School District board.

Dan and I worked together for many years and I know him to be a thoughtful and committed leader.

He has no political agenda in serving on the school board; you won’t get any grandstanding on culture-war issues from Dan.

He serves because of a longstanding dedication to the West Valley School District and a belief in the importance of a quality education for all.

As a school board member for the past seven years, Dan has advocated for policies at the state and federal levels and he has a firm grasp of the complexities of education funding. Those are attributes all of us should value in a school board member, no matter what district.

West Valley families and taxpayers, you couldn’t ask for a better representative on the school board than Dan Hansen.

Addy Hatch

Spokane Valley