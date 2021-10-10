A sincere question

Having quietly watched as America and the world endured almost two years of constant COVID-19 news, updates, protocols, mandates and surges, only dictates come forth. After all this time, there are still questions no one has/will answer.

In November 2020, COVID entered my home. The wife spiked a fever, next day tested positive for COVID. Then came my turn, with all the same symptoms. The wife’s question to her doctor when hearing test results: “What do I do?” yielded the answer: “Go home, quarantine for 10 days and if it gets worse, go to the emergency room.”

Now fast forward to last weekend our youngest son called feeling sick. Monday he was diagnosed with COVID. His prescription: “Go home, quarantine for 10 days and if it gets worse, go to the emergency room.”

Really? So, another 10 months passes since Mom and Dad got COVID and treatment is still the same — nothing? Just try and remember all that we have heard regarding COVID in that time. And still no therapy or treatment? When was the last time you went to the doctor’s for an illness that you didn’t come out with a handful of prescriptions and written orders to be followed to get better? I’m pretty sure it’s like, never.

Okay, so my question, why no therapy of treatment for COVID-19?

Chris Clark

Bonners Ferry