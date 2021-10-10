Write in a better candidate

I’ve got a question for the candidates for CVSD School Board Position 5. Let’s imagine you were successful in overturning the school mask mandate. What is your plan for replacing the funding that would then be withheld by the state? Do you even have one?

I’ve been very discouraged with these candidates. It seems to me all they care about are hot topics like masks in schools. School boards do a lot more than worry about masks. They review the curricula across all subjects to make sure that they’re providing students with a well-rounded, balanced education; work out budgets so we can have the best teachers and the most up-to-date resources; make sure great teachers are supported so that they don’t leave us; and more! I have seen little evidence that these candidates care about any of these things.

In that light, I highly recommend that you write in Stan Chalich for Position 5. As a relatively new resident, I don’t know him personally, but simply reading about him proves that he’s running this race for the right reason: to give our children the best education possible. No personal agendas, no political slant. He wants to improve schools for our children and their futures. When COVID is over and the CRT witch hunt is a thing of the past, who do you want representing you on the school board? Someone who jumped on a political bandwagon, or someone who cares about your children? Write in Stan Chalich!

Brittany Adams

Spokane Valley