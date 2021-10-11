Chalich for position 5

The Thiede family is proud to endorse Stan Chalich. Stan is exactly what this community needs on the CVSD school board. He has been a committed teacher, he was raised in this school district and raised his own family here. Stan is invested in this community.

Stan taught our kids, and he coached our son in basketball. He has selflessly dedicated himself to the students and families.

We are fortunate that Stan is willing to continue to serve this community. Stan’s values mirror our values. We need his leadership and civility now more than ever. Write in Stan Chalich on your ballot!

Yvonne Thiede

Greenacres