Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Chalich for position 5

The Thiede family is proud to endorse Stan Chalich. Stan is exactly what this community needs on the CVSD school board. He has been a committed teacher, he was raised in this school district and raised his own family here. Stan is invested in this community.

Stan taught our kids, and he coached our son in basketball. He has selflessly dedicated himself to the students and families.

We are fortunate that Stan is willing to continue to serve this community. Stan’s values mirror our values. We need his leadership and civility now more than ever. Write in Stan Chalich on your ballot!

Yvonne Thiede

Greenacres

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430