I am heartbroken that a woman, any woman frankly, cannot get her breast tumor removed. (“‘I need surgery, and I don’t know when I am going to get it’,” Sept. 17) This is because unvaccinated people take up the hospital. No one should face this problem.

I had a mastectomy in 2005 quickly after diagnosis. That meant I did not require chemo or radiation. The current crisis leaves my fellow gal stuck with no surgery.

Shawn Vestal, Arielle Dreher, Laurel Demkovich (all SR staff) and so many others have tried so hard to provide education about vaccines. How much more education do you folks need? What is it that you need assurance on that will get you to help us all get through the pandemic?

I’m tired of trying to convince people. I recently had a caregiver in my mother’s home who was not vaccinated. Even though I listened to her side, her logic made no sense and I will not let any unvaccinated health worker in our home again. Sorry folks, it’s a valid vaccine and either get it or go die outside the hospital.

Oh and thank you for keeping every single one of us in this horrible position. Blessings to all.

Beverly Gibb

Spokane