Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Retain Judge Antush

Retain Judge Matt Antush as municipal court judge. Having worked in the court system for over 10 years, I encountered many attorneys and judges, including both Matt and his opponent. Judge Antush is the most ethical, kind and fair person I was honored to meet. Having worked with both Judge Antush and his opponent, it is clear to me that Judge Antush is the best choice for Spokane.

I met Matt when he served as the public defender for the felony drug and mental health courts, of which I was the coordinator. I was impressed by his unwavering commitment to fair and equitable treatment, while working to support the safety of our community and participants’ success.

He has carried that commitment into his position as municipal court judge. I have observed him in the courtroom, and have heard from others, including interpreters, indigent citizens, BIPOC — all have noted his willingness to listen, consider both evidence and personal circumstances, and impose fair sentences while ensuring every person is treated honorably and respectfully.

Judge Antush has dedicated his career to creating effective programs that assist vulnerable people while keeping our community safe. His specific experiences are what make him exceptionally well qualified for serving on the bench. Matt’s years of varied legal experiences, intelligence and compassion far outweigh any of his opponent’s claims. He has done an outstanding job on the bench and has benefited our community in countless ways. Please join me in voting to retain Judge Matt Antush.

Sandra Altshuler

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430